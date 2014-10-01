New Jersey Recommends 2 Fish Per Day Striped Bass Limit

Within hours of the deadline for comment on the ASMFC’s Striped Bass Draft Amendment IV, New Jersey has recommended a 2 fish per day limit, with one fish at 28″ and one “larger”. From the Press of Atlantic City:

Council Chairman Dick Herb said this would likely include a minimum fish size of 28 inches for one fish and probably a larger size for the second. Under a program called “conservation equivalency,” the state can probably pick from several options as long as they result in the same harvest levels.

The state notes that not all groups agree with this recommendation.

The state’s recommendation is more liberal than some fishing groups are asking for. Herb noted the New Gretna-based Recreational Fishing Alliance (RFA) is asking for just one fish a day and so is neighboring New York state. “The overwhelmingly majority want more than one fish,” said Herb.

