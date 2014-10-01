Home Articles Conservation New Jersey Recommends 2 Fish Per Day Striped Bass Limit

New Jersey Recommends 2 Fish Per Day Striped Bass Limit

Posted on October 1, 2014 by Mark Cahill Publisher, Reel-Time.com 1 Comment ↓

img_2398

 

 

Within hours of the deadline for comment on the ASMFC’s Striped Bass Draft Amendment IV, New Jersey has recommended a 2 fish per day limit, with one fish at 28″ and one “larger”. From the Press of Atlantic City:

 

Council Chairman Dick Herb said this would likely include a minimum fish size of 28 inches for one fish and probably a larger size for the second. Under a program called “conservation equivalency,” the state can probably pick from several options as long as they result in the same harvest levels.

The state notes that not all groups agree with this recommendation.

The state’s recommendation is more liberal than some fishing groups are asking for. Herb noted the New Gretna-based Recreational Fishing Alliance (RFA) is asking for just one fish a day and so is neighboring New York state.

“The overwhelmingly majority want more than one fish,” said Herb.

Read the full story in the Press of Atlantic City.

Be Sociable, Share!
avatar
About

Mark N. Cahill has been writing and editing for Reel-Time.com since 1995. He started fishing in the mid-1960's and caught his first striper off World's End in Hingham in 1966. From there on in it was an obsession. He loves fishing for tuna, and fly fishing for striped bass. In a pinch, anything with fins will do...

Posted in Conservation
One comment on “New Jersey Recommends 2 Fish Per Day Striped Bass Limit
  1. avatar Phil Simon says:
    October 4, 2014 at 4:54 pm

    Holy rope-a-dope batman!! So much for the ASMFC taking our comments into consideration. This is bad for everyone who thought we might have some common sense and good science applied to a serious problem. Yes, lets keep on taking the same number of fish while putting more fishing pressure on the bigger ones, and increasing discards in order to get that “larger fish”. What are they thinking?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Conservation Partners
Boston Weather
Find more about Weather in Boston, MA
Click for weather forecast